England wins toss, will field 1st in 2nd Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent Australia in to bat in the historic first day-night Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Seam bowler Craig Overton, making his test debut, replaced Jake Ball in the only change made to England's side for the second test in the five-match series.

The 23-year-old Overton had an extended batting session against short-pitched bowling in training on Friday.

"He's been very impressive with the way he's done things on the tour so far," Root said.

Australia captain Steve Smith named an unchanged side from the one which defeated England by 10 wickets in the series opener at Brisbane.

There were overcast skies and the threat of rain showers around the Adelaide Oval.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.