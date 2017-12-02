  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/02 10:30
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 4 .826
Toronto 13 7 .650
Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6
New York 11 10 .524 7
Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545
Miami 10 11 .476
Charlotte 8 12 .400 3
Orlando 9 14 .391
Atlanta 4 17 .190
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 7 .682
Detroit 14 7 .667 ½
Milwaukee 11 9 .550 3
Indiana 12 10 .545 3
Chicago 3 17 .150 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810
San Antonio 14 7 .667 3
New Orleans 11 10 .524 6
Memphis 7 13 .350
Dallas 5 17 .227 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Portland 13 9 .591
Denver 12 9 .571 ½
Utah 11 11 .500 2
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 17 6 .739
L.A. Clippers 8 12 .400
L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 8
Phoenix 8 15 .348 9
Sacramento 6 15 .286 10

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 108, Philadelphia 97

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114

Denver 111, Chicago 110

Milwaukee 103, Portland 91

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107

Friday's Games

Golden State 133, Orlando 112

Washington 109, Detroit 91

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.