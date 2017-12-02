All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65 9-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 27 17 9 1 35 98 82 8-5-0 9-4-1 5-1-1 Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60 9-4-0 7-4-1 5-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76 8-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 6-4-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 27 14 10 3 31 78 90 8-2-1 6-8-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78 11-5-2 3-5-0 3-3-2 Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80 8-5-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85 7-5-2 5-7-1 7-1-1 Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68 7-4-2 4-4-2 1-1-2 Carolina 24 10 9 5 25 69 75 5-4-3 5-5-2 2-3-2 Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80 4-5-4 6-6-1 3-6-0 Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78 4-5-4 4-5-3 1-0-3 Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76 4-5-5 4-4-1 2-2-1 Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83 5-4-2 5-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 26 6 16 4 16 55 89 3-9-1 3-7-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66 9-4-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67 8-2-1 7-4-3 5-1-1 Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73 9-2-1 6-5-2 7-1-1 Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59 7-5-2 8-3-1 3-3-2 Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73 9-2-0 6-6-1 7-1-0 Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76 7-6-0 7-4-1 4-2-0 Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72 9-2-0 5-8-1 2-6-0 San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51 7-6-1 6-2-1 4-1-2 Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67 6-4-2 6-5-2 2-5-1 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76 3-5-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 7-3-2 5-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73 8-2-1 4-7-1 4-4-1 Anaheim 25 11 10 4 26 68 75 6-7-2 5-3-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 26 10 14 2 22 71 87 5-8-0 5-6-2 3-1-0 Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101 2-8-1 4-10-3 1-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Washington 2

Montreal 6, Detroit 3

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Toronto 6, Edmonton 4

Calgary 3, Arizona 0

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.