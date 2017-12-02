Judge won't allow Hawaii fishing group to intervene in case

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is not allowing a commercial fishermen's group to intervene in a court case challenging Hawaii's practice of giving fishing licenses to foreign workers.

Critics say the practice has led to abuses, with fishermen confined to boats because they don't officially pass through immigration checks and being paid as little as 70 cents an hour.

Under the ruling, lawyers for the Hawaii Longline Association won't be able to argue before Judge Joseph Cardoza. But the judge said he would allow the association to submit written arguments.

Maui resident Malama Chun is asking the judge to declare that only people lawfully admitted to the United States should receive the licenses.

A loophole in federal law enables the arrangement.