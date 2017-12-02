Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island

KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is stuck on Bali by a weeklong volcanic eruption, but the teenager isn't complaining.

The 13-year-old from the Netflix series posted photos on Instagram showing her meditating in a garden, strolling around her hotel and taking pictures with the staff on the Indonesian tourist island.

She wrote: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn't able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano."

She offers prayers for the tens of thousands of Balinese who have been affected by the ash-spewing Mount Agung.

Bali airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving the island.