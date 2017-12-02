House Benghazi panel settled lawsuit by aide for $150,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Benghazi committee used $150,000 in taxpayer money to settle a lawsuit filed by a former aide who alleged he was fired in part because he was not willing to focus his investigative work on Hillary Clinton.

Air Force Reserve Maj. Bradley Podliska also alleged that the committee's leadership discriminated against him. He claims that they were unhappy he had to leave work to perform military service during the panel's inquiry into the deadly 2012 attacks at U.S. facilities in Libya.

The House Administration Committee made the dollar amount public Friday, although it did not name Podliska, the Benghazi panel or its chairman, Republican congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina.

The Associated Press confirmed the settlement was with Podliska. The Washington Post first reported the settlement.