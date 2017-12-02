Tom Byrum wins PGA Tour Champions' Q-school

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Byrum eagled the first hole of a playoff with Tommy Tolles on Friday to win the PGA Tour Champions' National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

A day after tying the tournament record with a 10-under 61, Byrum had a 5-under 65 to match Tolles at 19-under 265 on the Champions Course. Byrum eagled No. 17 for a share of the lead, and won the playoff with a 7-footer. Tolles closed with a 66.

Byrum and Tolles earned full exemptions for next season along with Kent Jones, Tim Petrovic, and re-instated amateur Ken Tanigawa. Jones (64) was third at 18 under, and Tim Petrovic (72) and Tanigawa (70) tied for fourth at 17 under.