Argentina: arrest ordered for 1 of Messi's brothers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A prosecutor in Argentina has ordered the arrest of one of Lionel Messi's brothers.

Authorities say that Matias Messi illegally carried a gun. The weapon was found inside a blood-stained boat after he crashed it in the Parana river.

Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina says Messi is being investigated and will eventually be detained for illegally possessing a firearm in "a suspicious context."

The 35-year-old is recovering from a fractured jaw and other injuries at a hospital in Argentina's Santa Fe province.

The prosecutor says that after the crash, the brother of the soccer star was helped by a local resident.

Messi's attorney, Ignacio Carbone, said that his client crashed into a sandbank and denied that he owns the gun.