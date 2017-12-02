BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0
Leicester 2, Tottenham 1
Watford 2, Man United 4
West Brom 2, Newcastle 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2
Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0
Man City 2, Southampton 1
Stoke 0, Liverpool 3
Everton 4, West Ham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Newcastle
Leicester vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Tottenham
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Stoke vs. Swansea
Everton vs. Huddersfield
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs. Man United
|Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Man City vs. West Ham
|Tuesday's Matches
Derby 0, Ipswich 1
Reading 3, Barnsley 0
|Friday's Matches
Cardiff 3, Norwich 1
Leeds 1, Aston Villa 1
|Saturday's Matches
Preston vs. QPR
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull
Derby vs. Burton Albion
Sunderland vs. Reading
Bolton vs. Barnsley
Millwall vs. Sheffield United
Brentford vs. Fulham
Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough
|Monday's Match
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4
Charlton 2, Peterborough 2
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Rotherham
Southend vs. Oldham
|Friday's Match
AFC Fylde 1, Wigan 1
|Saturday's Matches
Notts County vs. Oxford City
Port Vale vs. Yeovil
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Maidstone United
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe
Forest Green Rovers vs. Exeter
Fleetwood Town vs. Hereford
Gillingham vs. Carlisle
Stevenage vs. Swindon
Bradford vs. Plymouth
|Sunday's Matches
Woking vs. Peterborough
Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe
Blackburn vs. Crewe
Wycombe vs. Leatherhead
Newport County vs. Cambridge United
Gateshead vs. Luton Town
Mansfield Town vs. Guiseley
Coventry vs. Boreham Wood
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton
|Monday's Match
Slough Town vs. Rochdale