Time running out for lawmakers mulling surveillance bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional clock is running out, but there still are a handful of bills being batted around Capitol Hill to reauthorize a critical foreign intelligence collection program expiring in four weeks.

The House intelligence committee on Friday passed the latest one 13-8.

Democrats and Republicans agree that the law is invaluable in helping the U.S. track foreign spies, terrorists, weapons traffickers and cyber criminals. But some members of Congress and privacy advocates want greater protections for the communications of Americans that also are picked up during the collection of the foreign intelligence.

The biggest sticking point in the larger debate over reauthorizing the surveillance authority is whether to require the FBI to get a warrant if it wants to search the intelligence database of information collected on foreigners abroad.