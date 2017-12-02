HBO film looks at legendary Washington Post editor Bradlee

NEW YORK (AP) — The White House is hostile to the press, public figures misbehave and a vital Washington Post is at the center of the national conversation. Think any of those things are new?

HBO's film on the legendary Post editor Ben Bradlee proves otherwise. "The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee," which debuts Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the cable network, feels strikingly contemporary as it follows the editor through his Boston upbringing, friendship with President John F. Kennedy and leadership of the newspaper through release of the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal that took down former President Richard Nixon.

It's part of a resurgence of attention for Bradlee, who is portrayed by Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie "The Post."