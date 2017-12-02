The Latest: Attack siren blares in 1st test since Cold War

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii's first test of a system to warn people of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Hawaii conducted its first test of a siren to warn the public of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

Officials say the state is the first to test such a warning system since the end of the Cold War. The wailing siren sounded for a minute Friday after the usual testing of a system to alert people to natural disasters.

The move comes the same week North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach the U.S. mainland.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the possibility of a strike is remote but that people have to be prepared.

Officials delayed testing by a month to ensure residents and visitors were informed. Some still expressed confusion this week about what they were supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.

