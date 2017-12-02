Hamburger SV draws 0-0 at Freiburg in Bundesliga

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Freiburg and Hamburger SV drew 0-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday leaving both sides in or just above the relegation zone.

Freiburg striker Nils Petersen went closest for the home side when he hit the post with a header from a corner in the first half, while he also forced a good save from Christian Mathenia.

Yoric Ravet thought he'd scored for Freiburg early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Both sides prioritized defending and it showed in a game of few chances.

Freiburg remained in the relegation playoff place ahead of the rest of the 14th round, while Hamburg stayed two points above it.