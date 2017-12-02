Top selling vehicles in the US in November

Automakers released U.S. sales of new cars and trucks in November on Friday. These were the top selling vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from last November.
|Vehicle
|November 2017 sales
|Percent change from November 2016
|Ford F-Series
|72,769
|0.9 percent
|Chevrolet Silverado
|46,441
|2.6 percent
|Ram
|36,714
|-0.5 percent
|Toyota Camry
|34,991
|24.1 percent
|Honda CR-V
|32,206
|25 percent
|Nissan Rogue*
|32,006
|20.2 percent
|Honda Civic
|31,181
|23.2 percent
|Toyota RAV4
|28,736
|2.2 percent
|Ford Escape
|25,101
|9.1 percent
|Ford Explorer
|24,110
|22.8 percent
(asterisk)Nissan Rogue sales are estimates based on preliminary data. Nissan's sales totals were delayed and will be released Monday.
Source: Autodata Corp.