Ulta Beauty and Qualcomm slip while Ford and Blue Apron jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Qualcomm Inc., down 85 cents to $65.49
Bloomberg News reported that rival chipmaker Broadcom doesn't plan to make a new offer for Qualcomm until next year.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up 24 cents to $3.23
The meal kit company said it is replacing its CEO.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.13 to $212.58
The beauty products company's fourth-quarter forecasts disappointed Wall Street.
Big Lots Inc., down 89 cents to $58.21
The discount retailer reported weaker sales than investors expected.
Five Below Inc., down 29 cents to $61.51
The discount retailer gave back some of its recent gains after a solid quarterly report.
Mylan NV, up $1.59 to $38.12
CNBC reported that Amazon has had talks about acquiring Mylan and at least one other generic drug maker.
Ford Motor Co., 6 cents to $12.58
Ford's sales grew 7 percent in November on strong demand for trucks and SUVs and higher sales to rental car companies.
American Woodmark Corp., $28.10 to $127.70
The cabinet maker said it will buy RSI Home Products for $1.08 billion.