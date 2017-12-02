The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 30, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

4. MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) (St..., BTS

5. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

6. Total Eclipse of the Heart, Chloe Kohanski

7. Bad at Love, Halsey

8. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. WolvesSelena Gomez & Marshmello

Top Albums

1. reputation, Taylor Swift

2. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix

3. Friday on Elm Street, Fabolous & Jadakiss

4. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

5. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith

6. Christmas, Michael Bublé

7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani

8. No Shame, Hopsin

9. cybersex, blackbear

10. Warmer in the Winter, Lindsey Stirling

__

