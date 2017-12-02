BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2040
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2044
|2049
|2013
|2041
|Down
|8
|May
|2045
|2052
|2020
|2043
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2054
|2059
|2030
|2054
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2061
|2076
|2043
|2069
|Down
|3
|Dec
|2074
|2092
|2061
|2086
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2078
|2102
|2077
|2102
|Down
|5
|May
|2107
|2115
|2107
|2115
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2120
|2129
|2120
|2129
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2131
|2141
|2131
|2141
|Down
|5