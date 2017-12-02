Vincent Kriechmayr takes super-G race for 1st World Cup win

ALTERNATE CROP - Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr reacts after his run during a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Co
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr rests after finishing a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Loch
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr reacts as he finishes a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Loch
Austria's Hannes Reichelt reacts after a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Norway's Kjetil Jansrud reacts in front of a scoreboard after a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Phot
Norway's Kjetil Jansrud leans into a turn during a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Nathan Bilo
France's Adrien Theaux reacts after his run during a men's World Cup super-G ski race Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Loch
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria proficiently navigated a bumpy and demanding super-G course on Friday to win his first World Cup race.
Kriechmayr finished in a time of 1 minute, 9.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.23 seconds. Kriechmayr's teammate Hannes Reichelt finished third.
The 26-year-old Kriechmayr made few mistakes on a challenging hill that was bathed in uneven light. Reichelt didn't mind taking a backseat to his teammate on this day, saying, "it was his time. He's a really fast skier."
Adrien Theaux pointed up to the sky after his finish to honor his French teammate David Poisson, who was killed while training in Canada on Nov. 13. Theaux says he thinks about his friend every day and especially before a race. Theaux was fourth.