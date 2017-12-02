Manhattan tops Holy Cross 70-54 in Northern Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Zane Waterman and Calvin Crawford scored 14 points apiece to lead Manhattan to a 70-54 win over Holy Cross on Friday in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

With the wire-to-wire win, the Jaspers (3-4) are the first college basketball team to win a regular-season game in Europe. Towson and La Salle are also in the tournament.

Manhattan, despite going 2 for 9 from 3-point range, shot 52 percent in the first half to open a 39-23 lead. After Ebube Ebube had back-to-back inside baskets to put the Jaspers up 26-16 with 5:44 remaining, the Jaspers closed the half with a 13-6 run. Holy Cross had 10 turnovers that turned into 15 Manhattan points.

The Crusaders (2-4) made a 3-pointer to open the second half but Waterman answered with a 3 to start a 13-0 run, capped by back-to-back treys from Nehemiah Mack. Waterman had another 3 in a 6-0 spurt after Holy Cross got within 15 and the lead stayed in double figures. Manhattan had six 3s in the second half.

Caleb Green had 11 points for Holy Cross.

The Sport Changes Life Foundation and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference partnered with the Hall of Fame to put the tournament together.