  1. Home
  2. World

100 killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified after 76 years

By AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/02 03:48

File - In this July 27, 2015 file photo, military pallbearers escort the exhumed remains of unidentified crew members of the USS Oklahoma killed in th

File - In this April 1938 photo is the USS Oklahoma. The military says it has identified 100 sailors and Marines killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized

FILE - In this May 24, 1943 file photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The milit

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, a gravestone identifying the resting place of 7 unknowns from the USS Oklahoma is shown at the National Memori

File - In this April 21, 2015 file photo, a flag waves in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific where unidentified remains from the USS Oklaho

HONOLULU (AP) — The military has identified 100 sailors and Marines killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

The milestone comes two years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency dug up nearly 400 sets of remains from a Hawaii cemetery.

Officials exhumed the bodies after determining that advances in forensic science and genealogical help from families made it possible to identify the men. The buried Marines and sailors have been classified as missing since World War II.

The agency has said it expects to identify about 80 percent of the battleship's missing crew members by 2020.

It said Friday that it made the most recent identification last week. Many of those identified have been buried in their hometowns. Others have been reinterred in Honolulu.