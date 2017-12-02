Groups ask Congress for DACA fix this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists, business groups and religious leaders are urging Congress to pass legislation this year to protect some 800,000 young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children.

The groups calling for the legislation Friday included the Service Employees International Union, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The young immigrants are facing an uncertain future after President Donald Trump's decision to end the Obama-era temporary protections. Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a fix.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he does not see the need to act before March.

