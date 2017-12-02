US rig count rises by 6 this week to 929, Texas up 4

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. went up by six this week to 929.

That's a significant rise from 597 rigs that were active this time a year ago.

According to Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes, 749 rigs were drilling for oil and 180 for natural gas this week. Baker Hughes released its tabulation Friday.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas gained four rigs to reach 454 total. Kansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Utah each added one.

Louisiana and Colorado each lost one rig.

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.