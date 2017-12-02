Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal regulator has given the green light to the CME Group to start trading bitcoin futures, the first time the digital currency will be traded on a major exchange.

The CME Group, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said Friday that it will start trading bitcoin futures on Dec. 18. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the regulator for exchanges like the CME, gave approval for the exchange to create bitcoin futures after six weeks of discussions.

The CME Group is using a process known as "self-certification," which is when an exchange pledges that the new instruments will not break any federal securities laws.

By moving bitcoin onto an exchange, it should open bitcoin trading to groups of investors who have been reluctant to purchase bitcoin on the unregulated exchanges.