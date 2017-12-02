Bipartisan lawmakers help colleague after son's death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are coming together to help one of their own.

Rep. Dan Itse's 23-year-old son, Jarrod, who was severely ill since birth, died earlier this month. Lawmakers were among those who raised more than $13,000 in a matter of days to help his family pay for the funeral and other expenses.

The Republican from Fremont thanked his colleagues this week. He said he and his wife were told Jarrod would only live a few weeks because of his severe brain injuries.

Itse says raising him for 23 years made him a different person, someone dedicated to fighting for those who couldn't fight for themselves.

Republican Rep. Al Baldasaro's wife created the fundraising account. He says lawmakers of both parties should be proud of coming together as a team.