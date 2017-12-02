Gift Guide: Choosing a streaming device without overpaying

FILE - This Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo shows an Amazon Fire TV streaming device displayed with its remote. The device plugs into the back o
This photo provided by Roku shows a Roku Streaming Stick and remote. Roku has one of the most complete app libraries, more than 5,000, many you’ve nev
This photo provided by Roku shows a Roku Ultra streaming TV device and remote. Roku has one of the most complete app libraries, more than 5,000, many
This photo provided by Nvidia shows the Nvidia Shield streaming TV system. A notable Android TV model, Shield comes with 4K and HDR. You get voice sea
This Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, photo shows the Apple TV streaming device, on display in New York. Though an iPhone isn’t required, Apple TV will be most
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple, Google, Amazon and Roku are all competing to be your gateway to online video on a big-screen TV.
For regular, high-definition TV sets, a cheap model such as Roku's $30 Express or Amazon's $40 Fire TV Stick will do just fine.
If you have a higher-resolution 4K set, you'll want a model that can display 4K video, even though there isn't a lot of it yet. These range from the $70 version of Amazon's Fire TV to Nvidia's $199 Shield, which comes with a game controller that offers hands-free playback controls through Google Assistant.
And if you're a fan of Apple's iTunes, Apple TV is your only option, though that device won't get you Google Play. Amazon video is expected on Apple TV by the end of the year.