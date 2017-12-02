Eminent architecture historian Vincent Scully dead at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Yale University scholar Vincent Scully, a revered architecture historian and professor, has died. He was 97.

Scully died Nov. 30 at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, the school announced. He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Scully joined the Yale faculty and remained for more than 60 years, with students ranging from David McCullough to Maya Lin. He was known for his innovative ideas and compelling style as a lecturer, and was praised by the architect Philip Johnson as "the most influential architecture teacher ever." Others who studied under him include New Yorker critic Paul Goldberger and the architects Sir Norman Foster and Robert A.M. Stern. Scully received a National Medal of Arts in 2004.

His books included works on Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Kahn.