CBS evening news getting a new anchor and extra airtime

NEW YORK (AP) — The "CBS Evening News" gets a new face and an additional run time starting Monday.

Jeff Glor takes over as the broadcast's anchor replacing Scott Pelley and his sub for the past several months, Anthony Mason. The network also announced Friday that the evening news will be replayed each night at 10 on the CBSN streaming service, offering an additional viewing opportunity for people who aren't around a television set at dinnertime.

It's emblematic of a generational shift to a 42-year-old anchor and a bid to make the evening news available for people to see on as many screens as possible.

Glor is youthful like ABC's David Muir, who is at the top of the evening news ratings, and has the chance for a long tenure in the role.