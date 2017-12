Dubai Sevens Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Results on Friday at the Dubai Sevens:

Pool A

Kenya 29, Canada 15

South Africa 19, Uganda 10

Canada 22, Uganda 17

South Africa 48, Kenya 5

Kenya 29, Uganda 14

South Africa 28, Canada 0

Pool B

Scotland 24, France 14

England 28, Spain 0

Scotland 26, Spain 21

England 14, France 12

Spain 14, France 12

England 29, Scotland 0

Pool C

Australia 38, Wales 7

Fiji 50, Russia 7

Australia 47, Russia 0

Fiji 21, Wales 7

Wales 29, Russia 5

Fiji 26, Australia 19

Pool D

Argentina 22, United States 14

New Zealand 24, Samoa 12

Samoa 26, United States 14

New Zealand 21, Argentina 19

Samoa 22, Argentina 12

New Zealand 22, United States 12