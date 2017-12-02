The Latest: Federal official denounce sanctuary cities

FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left,
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Latest on the trial of a Mexican man in a killing on a San Francisco pier (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
Federal officials are denouncing sanctuary cities after a jury in San Francisco found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman.
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate said the shooting was an accident.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thamos Homan says San Francisco's policy of refusing to honor federal immigration detainers "is a blatant threat to public safety."
Rep. Mike McCaul, the Republican chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, says Garcia Zarate's acquittal is "shocking."
___
12:09 a.m.
Though the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle became a flashpoint in an intense national debate over immigration, the issue was never addressed inside the courtroom where a jury acquitted a Mexican national in the killing.
From the outset, the judge barred any mention of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate's immigration status or the five times he was arrested and deported to Mexico before the shooting.
San Francisco prosecutors argued the shooting was murder. The jury sided with the defense, which argued that the shooting was an accident. Jurors found him guilty only of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
President Donald Trump called the verdict "disgraceful." Trump and federal officials blame Steinle's death on San Francisco's "sanctuary city" immigration policy.