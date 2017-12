World Cup Glance

FIRST ROUND GROUP A Thursday, June 14 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 1600 GMT

Friday, June 15 Yekaterinburg

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1300 GMT

Tuesday, June 19 St. Petersburg

Russia vs. Egypt, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 20 Rostov-on-Don

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 1600 GMT

Monday, June 25 Samara

Uruguay vs. Russia, 1500 GMT

Volgograd

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 1500 GMT

GROUP B Friday, June 15 St. Petersburg

Morocco vs. Iran, 1600 GMT

Sochi

Portugal vs. Spain, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 20 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Portugal vs. Morocco, 1300 GMT

Kazan

Iran vs. Spain, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 25 Kaliningrad

Spain vs. Morocco, 1900 GMT

Saransk

Iran vs. Portugal, 1900 GMT

GROUP C Saturday, June 16 Kazan

France vs. Australia, 1100 GMT

Saransk

Peru vs. Denmark, 1700 GMT

Thursday, June 21 Yekaterinburg

France vs. Peru, 1300 GMT

Samara

Denmark vs. Australia, 1600 GMT

Tuesday, June 26 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Denmark vs. France, 1500 GMT

Sochi

Australia vs. Peru, 1500 GMT

GROUP D Saturday, June 16 Moscow (Spartak)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 1400 GMT

Kaliningrad

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 2000 GMT

Thursday, June 21 Nizhny Novgorod

Argentina vs. Croatia, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 22 Volgograd

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 1600 GMT

Tuesday, June 26 Rostov-on-Don

Iceland vs. Croatia, 1900 GMT

St. Petersburg

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 1900 GMT

GROUP E Sunday, June 17 Samara

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 1300 GMT

Rostov-on-Don

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 22 St. Petersburg

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 1300 GMT

Kaliningrad

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 27 Moscow (Spartak)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 1900 GMT

Nizhny Novgorod

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 1900 GMT

GROUP F Sunday, June 17 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Germany vs. Mexico, 1600 GMT

Monday, June 18 Nizhny Novgorod

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1100 GMT

Saturday, June 23 Sochi

Germany vs. Sweden, 1600 GMT

Rostov-on-Don

South Korea vs. Mexico, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 27 Yekaterinburg

Mexico vs. Sweden, 1500 GMT

Kazan

South Korea vs. Germany, 1500 GMT

GROUP G Monday, June 18 Sochi

Belgium vs. Panama, 1600 GMT

Volgograd

Tunisia vs. England, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 23 Moscow (Spartak)

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1300 GMT

Sunday, June 24 Nizhny Novgorod

England vs. Panama, 1300 GMT

Thursday, June 28 Kaliningrad

England vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT

Saransk

Panama vs. Tunisia, 1900 GMT

GROUP H Tuesday, June 19 Moscow (Spartak)

Poland vs. Senegal, 1300 GMT

Saransk

Colombia vs. Japan, 1600 GMT

Sunday, June 24 Yekaterinburg

Japan vs. Senegal, 1600 GMT

Kazan

Poland vs. Colombia, 1900 GMT

Thursday, June 28 Samara

Senegal vs. Colombia, 1500 GMT

Volgograd

Japan vs. Poland, 1500 GMT

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 30 Kazan

Group C winner vs. Group D second place, 1500 GMT

Sochi

Group A winner vs. Group B second place, 1900 GMT

Sunday, July 1 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Group B winner vs. Group A second place, 1500 GMT

Nizhny Novgorod

Group D winner vs. Group C second place, 1900 GMT

Monday, July 2 Samara

Group E winner vs. Group F second place, 1500 GMT

Rostov-on-Don

Group G winner vs. Group H second place, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 3 St. Petersburg

Group F winner vs. Group E second place, 1500 GMT

Moscow (Spartak)

Group H winner vs. Group G second place, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 6 Nizhny Novgorod

Sochi winner vs. Kazan winner, 1500 GMT

Kazan

Samara winner vs. Rostov-on-Don winner, 1900 GMT

Saturday, July 7 Samara

St. Petersburg winner vs. Moscow (Spartak) winner, 1500 GMT

Sochi

Moscow (Luzhniki) winner vs. Nizhny Novgorod winner, 1900 GMT

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 10 St. Petersburg

Nizhny Novgorod winner vs. Kazan winner, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 11 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Sochi winner vs. Samara winner, 1900 GMT

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 14 St. Petersburg

Semifinal losers, 1500 GMT

FINAL Sunday, July 15 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Semifinal winners, 1500 GMT