Italian archaeologist selected to oversee Rome's Colosseum

ROME (AP) — An Italian archaeologist has beaten out 77 other candidates to be named the new head of the Colosseum in Rome.

Italy's culture ministry announced Alfonsina Russo's selection on Friday.

A specialist in classical archaeology, Russo also will be in charge of the Roman Forum, the Palatine Hill's ancient ruins, and the Domus Aurea, known as Nero's fabled Golden House.

The Colosseum, Rome's iconic ancient arena, recently was cleaned in a restoration sponsored by luxury goods' maker Tod's.

The ministry sparked resentment in Italy a few years ago by allowing foreigners to apply for jobs leading the country's top museums, including the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. It says said some 15 percent of those vying for the four-year posting at the Colosseum were non-Italians.