Nebraska sued over refusal to name execution drugs suppliers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Nebraska's prison system, saying it has violated state public records laws by refusing to identify its suppliers of lethal injection drugs.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services denied a Nov. 10 public records request by The Associated Press. The Omaha World-Herald reported Tuesday that its request also was denied.

The department argues that the records are protected by attorney-client privilege and that the supplier is part of its "execution team," whose identities are confidential.

The lawsuit disputes both arguments. The ACLU seeks the information's release and attorney fees.

The department notified inmate Jose Sandoval on Nov. 9 that it intends to execute him using four drugs.