Honduras officials to hand count final votes

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras' electoral court says it has finished counting nearly 95 percent of the vote boxes from last Sunday's presidential election and will begin a hand count of 1,031 other boxes that presented "inconsistencies."

Incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez holds a lead of more than 46,000 votes over challenger Salvador Nasralla. It's not immediately clear how many votes could be at play in the uncounted boxes.

Electoral court president David Matamoros said late Thursday that representatives of the political parties would be present for the vote counts Friday and that no announcements would be made until there is a final result.

In a statement, the court also says any suggestion of wrongdoing in its operations is false and it lamented the increasing violence in the streets.