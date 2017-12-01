Markets Right Now: A weak start for US stocks on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start following a big jump the day before that sent the Dow Jones industrial average through 24,000 points for the first time.

Technology shares, an investor favorite since the beginning of the year, slipped in early trading Friday.

Qualcomm was off 1.1 percent after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom, a rival chipmaker, won't make a new offer for the company until next year.

Meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 5 percent after naming a new CEO. The company has struggled since its initial public offering in June.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,645.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,248. The Nasdaq composite fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,858.