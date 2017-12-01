‘Artrain Taipei’ to hold multicultural activities at youth hostels across city in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) is working with the city’s youth hostel operators to hold the “Artrain Taipei” event throughout December, featuring installation art, exhibitions, performances, humanistic essence, creative products, crossover collaborations, music, drama, and dance.

A total of 28 free activities and performances will take place across the city’s idiosyncratic youth hostels. Performers include individual bands, singer songwriters, and aboriginal dance troupes.

People interested in guided tours are invited to sign up for the “Adventure Train,” which offer participants a chance to explore Taipei’s important historical attractions including Taipei Beimen Post Office, Zhongshan Hall, Office of the President, and Jingfu Gate among others by riding the “G17 Old Town Bus.”

Musical enthusiasts should not miss out on the “Music Drama Artrain,” which involves stage performances against the backdrop of hotel spaces. Registration is required via this site (Chinese) due to limited seating.

Artrain Taipei also features a variety of performances that do not require signing up ahead of time. From indigenous traditional songs, story sharing, nostalgic Taiwanese folk songs, live band gigs, Youtuber concert, to talk shows – the diversified forms of performances seek to present a feast where the island’s immense arts and cultural energy interacts with travelers from around the world.

According to statistics, Taipei currently has 61 youth hostels providing 4,000 beds. The number of youth hostels has increased 12.5 times over a five-year period.

(Photo courtesy of TPEDOIT)