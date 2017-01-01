Taiwan shatters world record for longest-lasting rainbow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two Taiwanese scientists claim to have recorded the longest-lasting rainbow in history, which they measured as persisting nearly nine hours at Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei on Nov. 30.

The rainbow was recorded on Nov. 30 by Chou Kun-hsuan (周昆炫) and Liu Ching-huang (劉清煌), both professors in the Department of Atmospheric Science, as they stood on the roof of the Dayi Building on the campus of CCU.

According to Chou, the rainbow started at 6:57 a.m. and lasted until 3:55, or 8 hours and 58 minutes. If confirmed, this would shatter the previous record set in Wetherby in Yorkshire UK on Mar. 14, 1994, which was recorded as lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 6 hours.



The world record was an accident, the two professors were originally tracking the rainbow to prove a theory that they descend seven degrees every 30 minutes. On Monday Nov. 27, the professors had a preview of what was to come when they recorded a rainbow that lasted six hours.

Chou is looking to apply for the "longest-lasting rainbow" category with Guinness World Records based on video and pictorial footage.



360 panoramic video of the rainbow and its location at CCU provided by Chou Kun-hsuan:



Professor Chou posing with the rainbow. CCU, Taipei, Taiwan.



View of the rainbow from inside Chou's office. CCU, Taipei, Taiwan.