WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

SOC--WORLD CUP DRAW

MOSCOW — Officials from the 32 World Cup teams have gathered in Moscow to find out who will play who in Russia. By Rob Harris. Draw is at 1500 GMT.

— SOC--WORLD CUP DRAW-RUSSIA — Russian Deputy PM Mutko defiant about Olympic scandal. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— SOC--WORLD CUP DRAW-THE LATEST.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL

NEW YORK — A juror dismissed for sleeping during hearings. A defendant allegedly doing a throat-slitting gesture to intimidate a witness. A judge admonishing a defendant for taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk's desk. The trial of South American soccer officials charged in the FIFA bribery scandal is not only about corruption. By Claudia Torrens. SENT: 560 words.

GLF--WORLD CHALLENGE

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods looks a lot better in his return to golf than he did when he left. Playing for the first time since his fourth back surgery, Woods cards a 3-under 69 to be three shots behind Tommy Fleetwood after the opening round of the World Challenge. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— GLF--TIGER TAKEAWAYS — Tiger gets passing grade in first round in 10 months. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— GLF--AUSTRALIAN PGA — Leishman, Bland lead Australian PGA; Garcia 6 behind. SENT: 500 words, photo.

— GLF--MAURITIUS OPEN — Arjun Atwal's lead is cut to just one shot near end of second round. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT.

RGU--WALES-SOUTH AFRICA

Coach Allister Coetzee appears to have been building his Springboks to make a statement against Wales on Saturday in Cardiff. He's kept the side together since they beat France two tests ago. Meanwhile, Wales has only eight surviving starters from the side which met the Wallabies a month ago, but they are still the favorites. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 670 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Neil Wagner is twice on a hat trick as he takes career-best figures of 7-39, helping New Zealand dismiss the West Indies for 134 and take control of the first cricket test. SENT: 500 words.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

ADELAIDE, Australia — England paceman Jimmy Anderson says tensions between his team and Australia ahead of the second Ashes test have only helped strengthen the touring squad. SENT: 740 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — More Russian doping cases from the 2014 Sochi Games are on the way, the International Olympic Committee says as it bans three more athletes from the country. SENT: 330 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Serie A leader Napoli hosts six-time defending champion Juventus in a match that could have big implications on the title race. Also, fourth-place Roma faces relegation-threatened Spal. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Relegation-threatened Malaga hosts Levante in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

— SOC--MADRID-RAMOS — Sergio Ramos cleared to play for Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French league action kicks off with a mid-table clash between Dijon and Bordeaux on Friday. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos, by 2200 GMT.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — James, Love lead Cavs past Hawks for 10th win in a row. SENT: 510 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kings score twice in 9 seconds and beat Capitals 5-2. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— FBN--REDSKINS-COWBOYS — Redskins pretty much out of playoffs after loss to Cowboys. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— RGL--WORLD CUP FINAL — Kangaroos overwhelming favorites against England without captain. By John Pye. SENT: 680 words, photos.

