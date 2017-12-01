Taiwanese bus company plans to cancel loss-making senior discounts 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese bus company has recently announced that it would cancel senior discounts due to loss, which caused the authorities to scurry to persuade the company to drop the plan.



Solar bus company currently operates six bus routes, four of which run between four different towns in southwestern Taiwan and Taipei, and two are local routes.

Solar general manager Lin Tse-min (林澤民) said on Friday that since Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) began operations in January 2007, many passengers who paid the full price adult fare have gradually switched to THSR. In the past, only about 20% of Solar passengers paid the half-priced fare, but today’s the percentage is about 33% and even as high as 50% during rush hours, making it much harder for the company to operate in the black, he said.

As the percentage of the people who paid the half-priced fare has increased, the company makes on average NT$80,000 less every day, which accounts for a loss of NT$30 million a year, Lin said. The company sold a plot of land last year, and that’s why the company had a surplus of NT$700,000 in the financial statement, he said, adding that the company had no choice but to make the decision to cancel discounted fares for elderly people.

He complained that social benefits should be funded by the government, but now it is the private company that is paying the bill.

According to the Regulation of Encouraging Public Transportation Development that took effect in 2002, the income shortage caused by discounted fares for certain groups of people as stipulated by law should be made up by budgets appropriated from related government agencies, he said.

So far no other bus operator has followed suit, but Lin said that with the hike of fuel prices and the trend of aging population and low fertility in Taiwan, the government will have to think about how to solve the tough problem, instead of transferring the cost to the operators, Lin said.

The Directorate General of Highways said in a news release on Friday afternoon that it would continue to negotiate with Solar, which said it would not change its decision unless the authorities came up with a clear solution.