Legacy of Trajan, who grew Empire, is focus of Rome exhibit

a marble statue is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedicated to the Roman Emperor at the Tr
Trajan statues are displayeddisplayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedicated to the Roman Emperor
A fragment of Trajan's column depicting the submission of the Dacians is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Cre
A head, which is part of a bronze statue of Trajan, is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedi
A general view of the Trajan's Markets at the Trajan's Markets archeological site, during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Cre
A marble statue of Trajan is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedicated to the Roman Emperor
A marble statue showing a roman tunic is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedicated to the R
A marble statue of Trajan is displayed during the opening of the exhibition "Trajan. Build the Empire, Create Europe ", dedicated to the Roman Emperor
ROME (AP) — A new, engaging exhibit in Rome explores the legacy of Trajan, the emperor who expanded the Roman Empire to its maximum extension.
Trajan, who ruled from 98 to 117 A.D., has neither the name recognition nor the notoriety of the likes of Nero, but he was dubbed the "best of emperors" by his contemporaries.
Hosted in the ancient ruins of Trajan's Markets, and running until Sept. 16, 2018, the exhibit opened this week and highlights how Trajan united peoples across Europe.
The show was mounted to mark 1,900 years since Trajan's death.
Trajan led fierce wars to expand the empire, which stretched from the Irish Sea and the Black Sea and ran across northern Africa.