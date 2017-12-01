3 more Russians banned from Sochi Olympics for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has disqualified three more Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping, including one of the country's greatest biathletes.

Olga Zaitseva won silver in the women's relay in 2014. That medal, however, has already been stripped because teammate Olga Vilukhina was banned on Wednesday.

Zaitseva's gold and silver medals from the 2006 and 2010 Olympics have not been affected by the ruling.

Cross-country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Yulia Chekaleva were also banned Friday. Neither won a medal.

A total of 25 Russian athletes have now been banned from the Olympics as the IOC investigates Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.