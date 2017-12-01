Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 1, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;88;77;A shower;88;76;SSW;7;74%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;NNW;11;60%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;62;41;Mostly sunny;62;40;NE;5;63%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;56;43;A bit of rain;51;44;NW;14;57%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;40;28;A passing shower;39;36;SSW;8;93%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;22;15;A little icy mix;32;24;WSW;5;80%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;40;34;Partly sunny, chilly;43;29;ESE;5;60%;6%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;22;12;Partly sunny;19;7;NE;10;63%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;89;72;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ENE;9;57%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;67;61;A little rain;67;60;S;8;75%;71%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;72;59;An afternoon shower;72;58;ENE;9;62%;50%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;NW;11;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;82;75;A heavy thunderstorm;80;75;SW;4;85%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;A few a.m. showers;76;66;Rainy times;71;65;E;8;88%;100%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;92;76;Partial sunshine;92;75;NNE;7;57%;22%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;50;35;Plenty of sun;51;34;NW;16;37%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;Partly sunny;43;21;NNE;6;42%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;42;32;Spotty showers;37;31;W;8;80%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;38;31;Partly sunny;38;28;SW;4;75%;15%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;70;51;Clouds and sun;67;47;S;5;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A t-storm in spots;74;66;NW;11;78%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;37;20;Partly sunny, chilly;33;24;NNW;9;79%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with some sun;37;27;Partly sunny;36;29;WSW;1;86%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Cooler with rain;45;36;ENE;10;85%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;40;25;Chilly with some sun;35;25;N;6;72%;13%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;78;66;High clouds;79;68;ESE;10;64%;28%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;87;65;A stray thunderstorm;87;64;W;4;42%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;31;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;WNW;5;57%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;NE;7;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;73;59;Turning out cloudy;68;59;NNW;11;63%;55%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;3;64%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Downpours;84;75;Mainly cloudy;84;76;NE;12;76%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;51;39;Periods of sun, mild;53;36;W;8;53%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;84;74;A t-storm or two;86;75;E;7;81%;94%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;37;29;Partly sunny;40;38;SW;8;82%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;89;76;NNE;15;44%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;72;56;Clouds and sun, mild;77;58;S;8;59%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;87;75;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;SE;7;77%;73%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;50;Hazy sunshine;78;49;E;3;43%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;SW;7;34%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;84;61;Hazy sun;83;60;N;5;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;91;74;Showers, mainly late;87;75;WNW;5;78%;98%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;41;38;A passing shower;46;43;W;12;93%;73%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;50;37;A wintry mix;44;28;N;7;50%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;60;46;Mostly sunny;59;46;N;5;46%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;73;60;Clouds and sun;76;61;NNW;5;63%;13%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;NE;5;46%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;69;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;ENE;10;62%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;34;29;Low clouds;37;35;WSW;11;86%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;6;78%;70%;4

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;78;62;Mostly sunny;73;62;NNE;6;62%;14%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;83;74;A p.m. shower or two;82;72;NE;16;62%;62%;1

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;83;60;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;ESE;6;61%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;46;Hazy sunshine;74;46;NE;3;48%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;65;55;Clouds and sun, mild;67;56;SE;5;67%;11%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;WSW;12;66%;56%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;76;Sunny and nice;89;76;N;8;51%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;79;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;61;NNE;7;48%;60%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;59;27;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;NW;2;35%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;Clouds and sun;87;58;NE;4;22%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;44;Partly sunny;70;44;SSW;4;60%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;Sunny and pleasant;91;67;N;12;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;48;33;A little snow;36;32;N;6;87%;89%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;NNE;6;63%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;WSW;6;66%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;Hazy sunshine;83;57;NNW;5;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;97;75;Inc. clouds;89;76;ESE;4;72%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;65;36;A t-storm in spots;63;38;SE;8;36%;48%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;77;A shower;88;77;SSW;7;74%;60%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;71;63;Variable cloudiness;72;64;S;10;71%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;59;38;Partly sunny;53;39;NNE;7;60%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;43;35;Partly sunny;43;39;WSW;6;84%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and beautiful;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;ESE;4;58%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;75;A morning shower;86;76;SSW;7;67%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;55;30;Partly sunny, chilly;48;26;N;7;49%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;86;80;A shower;87;82;WSW;15;73%;84%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;S;7;73%;46%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ENE;7;64%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;79;57;Rain and a t-storm;65;56;SW;11;81%;96%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;71;42;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;NNE;4;37%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;71;An afternoon shower;81;70;NE;9;65%;48%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;37;32;Mostly cloudy;36;30;NNW;6;80%;27%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;77;Mostly sunny;87;77;E;11;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;77;61;Becoming cloudy;76;64;ENE;10;58%;24%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;38;24;Cloudy;36;28;ENE;0;78%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of ice;37;35;A morning shower;37;28;SW;6;87%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun;94;78;NNE;7;36%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;80;56;Some sun, a shower;79;57;NNE;10;54%;60%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;54;38;High clouds;48;38;WSW;9;53%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;46;Brilliant sunshine;69;48;ENE;6;68%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;18;4;Low clouds may break;13;6;SSW;4;83%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;54;38;Mostly sunny;52;37;NNE;6;56%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;21;Cloudy;30;26;SW;2;71%;21%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;37;25;Cloudy;37;28;SE;5;83%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;NE;11;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NW;9;79%;59%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;75;A t-storm around;88;76;E;7;74%;55%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;39;28;Some sun and cold;38;26;NNW;5;65%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;81;63;Sunny and hot;92;72;E;11;25%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;93;77;A t-storm around;88;76;NE;9;70%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;6;68%;54%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny;88;70;ENE;5;58%;30%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;36;26;Chilly with some sun;33;27;NNW;4;75%;22%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;13;Mostly cloudy;45;33;S;6;48%;48%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;64;51;Cloudy with a shower;64;53;E;7;75%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;64;41;Partly sunny;61;39;E;7;49%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;78;A stray shower;87;78;ENE;8;63%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;42;35;Mostly sunny;39;34;W;15;65%;33%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;35;31;Rain and snow shower;38;29;SSW;7;89%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;79;71;Showers around;80;70;ENE;9;71%;69%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;A shower or two;70;50;NNE;7;44%;61%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;55;36;A bit of rain;54;39;N;7;73%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;37;33;A morning shower;36;32;SW;9;75%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;50;Mainly cloudy;59;50;W;6;72%;14%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;61;A t-storm in spots;80;63;ENE;6;65%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;75;A stray shower;83;75;SSW;5;72%;61%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Periods of sun, nice;77;64;N;8;75%;40%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;78;42;Sunny and pleasant;75;40;ENE;5;26%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;78;55;Clouds and sun;77;52;SW;6;52%;42%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;85;71;N;8;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;ENE;4;59%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;48;43;A touch of rain;47;40;NNW;5;82%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;36;21;A shower in spots;43;39;S;4;64%;69%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cool;54;45;Cloudy;57;48;SE;7;59%;17%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;N;2;74%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain;51;39;Rain at times;44;33;SSE;6;95%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower or two;84;75;NE;1;72%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;36;26;Mostly cloudy;36;33;SW;9;78%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;83;75;Thunderstorms;83;66;WSW;16;68%;90%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;70;66;Periods of sun;72;68;ENE;11;76%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;35;32;Rain and snow shower;36;34;SW;12;80%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;44;26;A bit of a.m. snow;32;14;NE;5;82%;57%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;45;38;Areas of low clouds;45;36;ENE;4;81%;18%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;55;40;Mostly sunny;52;37;SW;8;34%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;Sunny and nice;78;58;E;6;43%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;52;48;Spotty showers;61;49;SE;4;66%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;49;38;Partly sunny;52;40;NNE;7;54%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;43;33;Decreasing clouds;43;34;WSW;5;77%;35%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;75;55;Not as warm;66;46;WSW;12;65%;40%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A little a.m. rain;58;43;Sunshine and cool;54;40;SW;12;60%;21%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;8;-15;Sunny and colder;2;-18;NW;7;68%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;45;39;Rain and drizzle;45;33;N;5;74%;75%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;38;22;Partly sunny, chilly;36;28;NNW;5;68%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;E;4;47%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;35;33;Mostly cloudy;37;27;WSW;6;83%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;35;31;Partly sunny;35;24;W;3;97%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;Windy with sunshine;70;62;N;23;72%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;94;73;Sunshine;91;71;NNW;6;59%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;47;27;ENE;2;54%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit