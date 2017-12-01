Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 1, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;31;25;A shower;31;25;SSW;11;74%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;NNW;18;60%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;4;NE;8;63%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;13;6;A bit of rain;10;7;NW;22;57%;93%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;4;-2;A passing shower;4;2;SSW;13;93%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;-6;-9;A little icy mix;0;-4;WSW;8;80%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;4;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-2;ESE;9;60%;6%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-6;-11;Partly sunny;-7;-14;NE;17;63%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;32;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;15;57%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;19;16;A little rain;20;15;S;13;75%;71%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;An afternoon shower;22;14;ENE;14;62%;50%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NW;18;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;28;24;A heavy thunderstorm;27;24;SW;7;85%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;A few a.m. showers;25;19;Rainy times;22;18;E;13;88%;100%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;NNE;12;57%;22%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;10;2;Plenty of sun;10;1;NW;25;37%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Partly sunny;6;-6;NNE;9;42%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;5;0;Spotty showers;3;-1;W;12;80%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny;3;-2;SW;7;75%;15%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;21;10;Clouds and sun;19;8;S;7;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;23;19;NW;17;78%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;NNW;15;79%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with some sun;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-1;WSW;2;86%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Cooler with rain;7;2;ENE;17;85%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-4;Chilly with some sun;2;-4;N;9;72%;13%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;26;19;High clouds;26;20;ESE;17;64%;28%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;31;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;18;W;7;42%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;WNW;8;57%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;NE;11;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;23;15;Turning out cloudy;20;15;NNW;17;63%;55%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;5;64%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Downpours;29;24;Mainly cloudy;29;24;NE;19;76%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;10;4;Periods of sun, mild;11;2;W;12;53%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;E;12;81%;94%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Partly sunny;5;3;SW;13;82%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;24;44%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;Clouds and sun, mild;25;14;S;12;59%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;SE;12;77%;73%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;25;9;E;5;43%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;Mostly sunny, mild;17;4;SW;11;34%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;16;Hazy sun;28;16;N;8;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;33;23;Showers, mainly late;31;24;WNW;8;78%;98%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;5;4;A passing shower;8;6;W;19;93%;73%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;10;3;A wintry mix;7;-2;N;12;50%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;N;8;46%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;23;16;Clouds and sun;24;16;NNW;8;63%;13%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;9;46%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;16;62%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;1;-2;Low clouds;3;2;WSW;17;86%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;9;78%;70%;4

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;25;17;Mostly sunny;23;17;NNE;10;62%;14%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;23;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;NE;26;62%;62%;1

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;28;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;ESE;9;61%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;NE;5;48%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;18;13;Clouds and sun, mild;19;13;SE;9;67%;11%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;19;66%;56%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;N;12;51%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;12;48%;60%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;15;-3;Plenty of sunshine;13;-2;NW;4;35%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;14;Clouds and sun;31;15;NE;6;22%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;21;7;SSW;6;60%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;N;19;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;9;1;A little snow;2;0;N;9;87%;89%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NNE;10;63%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WSW;9;66%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNW;9;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;36;24;Inc. clouds;32;25;ESE;6;72%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;19;2;A t-storm in spots;17;3;SE;13;36%;48%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower;31;25;SSW;11;74%;60%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;22;17;Variable cloudiness;22;18;S;16;71%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny;12;4;NNE;11;60%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;6;2;Partly sunny;6;4;WSW;9;84%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and beautiful;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ESE;7;58%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;SSW;11;67%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;13;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-3;N;12;49%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;26;A shower;31;28;WSW;24;73%;84%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;11;73%;46%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;11;64%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;26;14;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;SW;17;81%;96%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;5;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;NNE;6;37%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;NE;15;65%;48%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;NNW;9;80%;27%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;17;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;25;16;Becoming cloudy;25;18;ENE;16;58%;24%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;4;-5;Cloudy;2;-2;ENE;0;78%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of ice;3;1;A morning shower;3;-2;SW;9;87%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;NNE;12;36%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;27;13;Some sun, a shower;26;14;NNE;17;54%;60%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;12;3;High clouds;9;3;WSW;14;53%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;8;Brilliant sunshine;21;9;ENE;10;68%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-8;-16;Low clouds may break;-10;-15;SSW;6;83%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;12;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNE;10;56%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-6;Cloudy;-1;-3;SW;3;71%;21%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;3;-4;Cloudy;3;-2;SE;8;83%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;NE;18;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;15;79%;59%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;12;74%;55%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;4;-2;Some sun and cold;3;-4;NNW;8;65%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Sunny and hot;33;22;E;18;25%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;34;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NE;15;70%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;10;68%;54%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;8;58%;30%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;2;-3;Chilly with some sun;1;-3;NNW;7;75%;22%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-11;Mostly cloudy;7;0;S;10;48%;48%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;18;11;Cloudy with a shower;18;11;E;12;75%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;18;5;Partly sunny;16;4;E;11;49%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;30;26;ENE;13;63%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;5;2;Mostly sunny;4;1;W;24;65%;33%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;SSW;11;89%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;26;22;Showers around;26;21;ENE;14;71%;69%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;A shower or two;21;10;NNE;12;44%;61%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;2;A bit of rain;12;4;N;11;73%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;3;0;A morning shower;2;0;SW;14;75%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;10;Mainly cloudy;15;10;W;10;72%;14%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;10;65%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;28;24;SSW;8;72%;61%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Periods of sun, nice;25;18;N;13;75%;40%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;25;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;ENE;8;26%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;26;13;Clouds and sun;25;11;SW;10;52%;42%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;N;13;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;ENE;7;59%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;9;6;A touch of rain;8;4;NNW;8;82%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;2;-6;A shower in spots;6;4;S;6;64%;69%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cool;12;7;Cloudy;14;9;SE;11;59%;17%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;N;4;74%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain;11;4;Rain at times;7;1;SSE;10;95%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;NE;2;72%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;1;SW;15;78%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;24;Thunderstorms;28;19;WSW;25;68%;90%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;19;Periods of sun;22;20;ENE;18;76%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;0;Rain and snow shower;2;1;SW;19;80%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;6;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-10;NE;7;82%;57%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;7;3;Areas of low clouds;7;2;ENE;6;81%;18%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;13;5;Mostly sunny;11;3;SW;13;34%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;E;10;43%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;11;9;Spotty showers;16;9;SE;6;66%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;9;4;Partly sunny;11;5;NNE;12;54%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;6;1;Decreasing clouds;6;1;WSW;9;77%;35%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;24;13;Not as warm;19;8;WSW;19;65%;40%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A little a.m. rain;14;6;Sunshine and cool;12;5;SW;20;60%;21%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-13;-26;Sunny and colder;-17;-28;NW;11;68%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;4;Rain and drizzle;7;0;N;8;74%;75%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-2;NNW;9;68%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;28;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;E;7;47%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;2;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;WSW;9;83%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;2;-1;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;5;97%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Windy with sunshine;21;17;N;37;72%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Sunshine;33;22;NNW;9;59%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;ENE;4;54%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius