Suspects in Taiwan restaurant attack intercepted before flight to Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three men suspected of involvement in the arson attack on a goose restaurant in New Taipei City which killed one person were arrested before boarding a flight to Singapore at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Friday.

On Thursday evening, a number of men stepped out of a black car in Tucheng, New Taipei City, to throw a Molotov cocktail at a well-known restaurant. The fire caused by the attack caused the death of one employee, while the owner’s wife was gravely injured, and three more people also sustained injuries.

Earlier Friday, reports said police had detained a man and a woman in Taichung who might have been involved in the attack.

At 4:30 p.m., three men who were about to board a flight to Singapore were intercepted by customs officials, and sent for questioning to the Tucheng police department, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.

Speculation in the local media pointed at a dispute over allegedly unpaid gambling debts involving the restaurant owner’s third son, with organized crime elements having recently visited the place and threatened his family.