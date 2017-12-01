  1. Home
  2. Society

Suspects in Taiwan restaurant attack intercepted before flight to Singapore

Three men considered as suspects in arson which killed one employee: reports

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/01 19:43

One person died in Thursday's arson attack on a restaurant in New Taipei City. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three men suspected of involvement in the arson attack on a goose restaurant in New Taipei City which killed one person were arrested before boarding a flight to Singapore at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Friday.

On Thursday evening, a number of men stepped out of a black car in Tucheng, New Taipei City, to throw a Molotov cocktail at a well-known restaurant. The fire caused by the attack caused the death of one employee, while the owner’s wife was gravely injured, and three more people also sustained injuries.

Earlier Friday, reports said police had detained a man and a woman in Taichung who might have been involved in the attack.

At 4:30 p.m., three men who were about to board a flight to Singapore were intercepted by customs officials, and sent for questioning to the Tucheng police department, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.

Speculation in the local media pointed at a dispute over allegedly unpaid gambling debts involving the restaurant owner’s third son, with organized crime elements having recently visited the place and threatened his family.
arson
organized crime
Tucheng
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Molotov cocktail attack on goose restaurant leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
2017/12/01 10:09
2017 Christmasland kicks off in New Taipei City 
2017/11/24 17:06
Suspect held in detention after 9 die New Taipei fire
2017/11/24 16:45
Indonesian woman among 9 killed in New Taipei apartment fire
2017/11/24 12:54
Burmese man suspected of starting New Taipei apartment fire, killing 9
2017/11/23 11:12