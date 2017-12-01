Reports: Germany's Social Democrats open to coalition talks

BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting that the Social Democratic Party is now open to entering preliminary coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

The dpa news agency reported Friday that Social Democrats' leader Martin Schulz signaled late Thursday at meetings with Merkel and the head of her party's Bavarian-only sister Christian Social Union, Horst Seehofer, that he was open to starting foundational talks to pave the way for formal coalition negotiations.

Schulz had ruled out forming a so-called grand coalition with Merkel's bloc following his party's disastrous showing in the Sept. 24 elections, but reversed course at the urging of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Dpa reports Schulz, who plans a statement later Friday, will ask party members next week to endorse opening talks.