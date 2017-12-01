10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW TAX BILL COMES DOWN TO THE WIRE

Last-minute changes are being made on the Senate's $1.4 trillion tax overhaul package ahead of the final vote.

2. POSSIBLE FAREWELL FOR TOP U.S. DIPLOMAT

President Trump is considering ousting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

3. WHO COULD LOSE DIPLOMAS

Universities are considering revoking honorary degrees awarded to prominent men accused of sexual misconduct.

4. DIRTY FUEL IS U.S. EXPORT

U.S. oil refineries are selling petroleum coke, a highly-pollutant refining by-product, as fuel to energy-hungry countries like India.

5. WHAT THE POPE IS DOING TODAY

Pope Francis has ordained 16 priests during a Mass in Bangladesh and will meet with Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar at an interreligious prayer for peace.

6. WHO WILL BE SURRENDERING THE THRONE

Japan's Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30, 2019, ceding the throne to his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

7. WHAT THE 50TH STATE IS PREPARING FOR

Hawaii is testing its siren warning system for impending nuclear attacks because of North Korea's missile launches.

8. KIDNEY DONATION TAKES CENTER STAGE

Selena Gomez her Billboard woman of the year award should have been given to actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez earlier this year.

9. KEBABS AT CENTER OF HEALTH CONCERNS

The European Union wants to ban the phosphates used in the slabs of meat grilled to make the doner kebab, the European equivalent of the American hamburger.

10. SOCCER NATIONS AWAIT 2018 WORLD CUP RIVALS

Representatives from the 32 teams in soccer's top competition are in Moscow for the tournament draw.