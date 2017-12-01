Indian man realizes dream of teaching Mandarin

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- It was a dream come true for a boy from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, to learn Mandarin.

He had heard it spoken by two students while doing higher studies in Urdu at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Today, the boy, Mohammad Ataullah, in his late 30's, is teaching Mandarin at Amity University, along with other native Chinese colleagues.

"I was born and brought up in a middle class family in village Atraul in Uttar Pradesh. After my schooling there, I graduated in Urdu from Allahabad University. and then went to Jawaharlal Nehru University, for higher studies where I first heard somebody speaking Chinese. Impressed, I decided to learn the language simultaneously with my PhD. I joined for a two-year Diploma course in Simplified Chinese at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, where classes were held in the evenings for an hour for three days a week," he said.

After graduation, he got a good job at Amazon India. After two years, he opened a learning center in Delhi in 2015, where he taught Chinese along with other academic subjects. At the same time, he learned Traditional Chinese from Jamia Milia Islamia University for two years.

Soon, he got a Huayu Scholarship for four months from the Ministry of Education, Taiwan, to learn Traditional Chinese at the National Cheng Kung University, Tainan. He extended his stay for another six months to complete the one-year Comprehensive Chinese Language course. He returned in August 2017 to teach Chinese at Amity.



Mohammad Ataullah

According to Amber Feng, Director of Taiwan Education Centre-Amity, Mohammad Ataullah is a dedicated teacher, who is familiar with Chinese culture too.

Ataullah advises youth to learn Chinese as a foreign language as it will help to earn good money.

According to Yita Chen, Secretary in the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in New Delhi, there are six Chinese learning centers in India, where one can learn Mandarin.