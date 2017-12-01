Taiwan’s Taroko National Park administration recommends watching sunset on Mt. Hehuan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taroko National Park administration has recommended that members of the public travel to Hehuan Mountain (合歡山) and trek to the main peak for watching spectacular sunsets over seas of clouds in the late fall.

The national park administration has posted a press release on its website, saying that even though the blooming of different blossoms on Hehuan Mountain has passed, the leaves of plants along the highway are changing colors. The park administration also recommended hiking in the Hehuan Mountain area, adding that the trail to the main peak is scenic, rich in ecology and highly accessible.

The main peak, with an elevation of 3416 meters and sitting on a ridge along the westernmost border of Taroko National Park, commands a good view of the surrounding high mountains, such as other Hehuan peaks, Qilai peaks, Nenggao Mountain, Nanhu Mountain, Zhongyangjian Mountain, and even Yushan if the weather is good enough.

The length of the Hehuan Main Peak trail is about 1.8 kilometers and it takes about two hours for a round trip, the park administration said. The entrance to the trail is located on the side of Highway No. 14A between Wuling (Wu Peak), the highest point on any Taiwan highway, and Kunyang. Trekking to Hehuan Main Peak doesn’t require any permit, the park administration said.

The winding trail is mostly flat with gentle slopes, and there are lookout platforms along the trail for visitors to watch the scenery and the various blossoming high mountain flowers during late spring and summertime. By fall, these platforms are the best places for watching sunsets over churning seas of clouds that are very likely to appear in the season.

The park administration reminded visitors to be well prepared in advance. They should clad in warm and rainproof clothing, bring their personal medications, sunglasses and sun blocking stuff with them, it said.

A view of the entrance to the Hehuan Main Peak trail from Wuling. (Photo courtesy of the Taroko National Park administration)

The Hehuan Main Peak trail (Photo courtesy of the Taroko National Park administration)

Leaves of trees on the side of the highway have changed colors (Photo courtesy of the Taroko National Park administration)