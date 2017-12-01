AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, students stand on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali
In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, clouds of ash from Mount Agung volcano are lit with warm sunset light in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Authorities h
In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis meets Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the International Convention Centre of Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, unidentified children from the family of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, watch Pope Franc
In this Nov. 29, 2017, fie photo, U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump participates in a panel discussion during Global Entrepreneurship Summit in H
In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, India's captain Virat Kohli looks skywards as he celebrates scoring double century during the third day of their se
In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Indian daily wage laborers working at a whole sale market share a traditional smoking pipe as they take a break ben
In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, a worker displays various "Kumade" or "good luck rake" to sell during Torinoichi festival at a shrine in Tokyo. At
In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, a common Poochard diving duck swims on a pond reflecting colorful autumn leaves at a park in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji
In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, protesters burn the effigies of President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally nea
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side as a South Korean stands guard near the spot where a North Korean sold
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, a man looks outside the window of an apartment where migrant workers stayed in the outskirts of Beijing. Authoritie
In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a passenger jeepney travels along a wet road in metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The iconic passenger jeepney is
In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, a young Rohingya Muslim boy looks out from a makeshift mosque before Friday prayers in Jamtoli refugee camp, in Ban
Students stood on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali erupted for the first time in more than half a century, canceling flights to and from the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushed huge columns of ash.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Pope Francis met with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The pontiff was in Myanmar as part of a weeklong visit that also took him to neighboring Bangladesh.
U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump spoke at a panel discussion in Hyderabad, India. Trump arrived in Hyderabad to lead a U.S. delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
India's captain Virat Kohli looked skywards as he celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, India.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com