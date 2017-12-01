  1. Home
NASA's Spectacle of Lightning video shows the bright lights of Taiwan's west coast

The video was shared on NASA's Facebook page Thursday

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/01 17:06

Image Courtesy NASA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Thursday NASA shared a time lapse video of the Earth from the international space station taken by astronaut Randolph Bresnik.

The video was taken from the window of the international space station and featured spectacular lightning views and fishing boats around the Sea of Japan.

When the video pans over Taiwan, the island stands out clear and bright, especially its west coast, where city lights highlight the edge of beautiful Taiwan. 

The video shows lightning taking place all over the Pacific glittering like stars. 

 
