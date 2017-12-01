Director starts shooting Netflix show “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Director Nelson Yeh (葉天倫) said Friday his Netflix series “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” (雙城故事) will tell Taiwanese tales for the whole world to hear.

He was speaking at a news conference in Taipei marking the start of shooting on the series, whose 20 episodes will be aired on the U.S.-based channel for its 104 million members in 190 countries.

The story will be centered on a young Taiwanese woman, a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, who swaps homes with a second-generation Taiwanese-American woman in San Francisco, California, who wants to head for the island to search for her roots.

Yeh said his work so far had centered on telling stories about Taiwan from 1895 to 2017 to Taiwanese viewers, but the first-ever Taiwan-centered Netflix program gave him the opportunity to go one step further and tell stories about Taiwan to the whole world.

Actress Tammy Chen (陳怡蓉), who will star as the Taiwanese woman traveling to California, said her character was similar to many young women on the island, eager for adventure but unable to take the first step and go abroad, a Central News Agency report said.

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) told the news conference she hoped the series would augur a new beginning for Taiwanese drama, and compared its international dimensions to participating in a World Cup.